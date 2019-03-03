Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Nervous start, but settles in
Montembeault made 22 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.
It was his NHL debut and he was nervous to start -- he allowed two goals by 2:05 of the first. Montembeault settled down after that and actually looked good. His time in the NHL will depend on James Reimer's absence.
More News
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Making NHL debut•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Could make NHL debut Saturday•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Called up to parent club•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Leaps to big club•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Trying to find way at AHL level•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Bumps down a rank•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...