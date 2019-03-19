Montembeault will defend the cage against host Dallas on Tuesday, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

This will be the sixth straight start for Montembeault, who has four wins through as many games to start his NHL career. Selected in the third round (77th overall) of the 2015 draft, Montembeault's ratios (2.50 GAA and .900 save percentage) don't jump off the page, but he's a decent DFS dart on a 10-game slate facing the league's 29th-ranked offense.