Montembeault signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Tuesday.

Montembeault drew into 14 games with the Panthers last season, posting a 5-5-1 record while registering a 3.34 GAA and .890 save percentage. He's expected to be Florida's third goalie behind Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger during the upcoming campaign, so he likely won't see many starts with the big club.