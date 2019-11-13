Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Picks up win in relief
Montembeault stopped all 15 shots he faced after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky to begin the third period in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.
Down 4-0 after two periods, Panthers coach Joel Quenneville made the switch in net and got rewarded when his team then overcame a four-goal deficit for the first time in franchise history, with Montembeault capping his relief effort by stopping three of four shootout attempts. The 23-year-old is 3-1-1 through six appearances with a 2.96 GAA and .903 save percentage, and he may begin to receive more starts until Bobrovsky can find his form.
