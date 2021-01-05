Montembeault (undisclosed) is on the ice for Tuesday's practice, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Montembeault missed Monday's practice with an undisclosed issue, but it looks like his absence may have been precautionary. Sergei Bobrovsky is locked in as the Panthers' No. 1 netminder and Chris Driedger will enter the season as Bob's backup, so Montembeault will likely have to settle for a spot on Florida's taxi squad or in the AHL.