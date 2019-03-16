Montembeault will start in goal Saturday afternoon against host Los Angeles, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

This marks the fourth consecutive start for Montembeault, with the Panthers evidently wanting to get a long look at what the rookie brings to the table as a 22-year-old in the final year of his entry-level contract. Montembeault will now take on a Kings club that ranks 30th in home scoring at 2.56 goals per game, and Richards has relayed from Panthers coach Bob Boughner that the netminder could even be in goal against the Ducks on Sunday depending on how he fares against the royal club.