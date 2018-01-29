Montembeault was called up from AHL Springfield on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

In his first season removed from juniors, Montembeault has registered a 12-15-1 record, one shutout and a .904 save percentage with the Thunderbirds. The 21-year-old figures to serve as the backup to Harri Sateri until either Roberto Luongo (lower body) or James Reimer (groin) is cleared to return to action.