Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Reassigned to Springfield
Montembeault was returned to AHL Springfield on Friday, according to TSN.
Montembeault was on hand for Thursday's 4-2 road loss to the Capitals, but Harri Sateri at least went the distance for the Panthers in that one. There's no sense in keeping the former at the NHL level during the NHL's All-Star break, but he could climb back to the big stage if Roberto Luongo (lower body) or James Reimer (groin) aren't over their respective ailments in time for Tuesday's road contest against the Islanders.
