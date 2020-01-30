Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Recalled from AHL affiliate
The Panthers promoted Montembeault from AHL Springfield on Thursday.
Chris Driedger is currently dealing with a lower-body injury, so Montembeault will join the big club and serve as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup for the foreseeable future. The 23-year-old will be sent to the bus league as soon as Driedger is ready to return.
