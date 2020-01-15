Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Recalled from minors
Montembeault was promoted from AHL Springfield on Wednesday.
With Sergei Bobrovsky (upper body) in doubt versus the Kings on Thursday, the Panthers opted to recall Montembeault under emergency conditions. Even if Bobrovsky can't give it a go, Montembeault will almost certainly not be in the crease, instead serving as the No. 2 behind Chris Driedger.
More News
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Sent back to minors•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Brought up to big club•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Shifted to minors•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Sliced by Sabres•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Back in net•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Picks up win in relief•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.