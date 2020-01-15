Play

Montembeault was promoted from AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

With Sergei Bobrovsky (upper body) in doubt versus the Kings on Thursday, the Panthers opted to recall Montembeault under emergency conditions. Even if Bobrovsky can't give it a go, Montembeault will almost certainly not be in the crease, instead serving as the No. 2 behind Chris Driedger.

