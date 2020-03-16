Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Returns to AHL
The Panthers sent Montelbeault to AHL Springfield on Monday.
In 14 appearances with the Panthers, Montembeault recorded a 3.34 GAA and .890 save percentage. It looks like Florida will use Chris Driedger as the backup goaltender behind Sergei Bobrovsky for the rest of the season barring another injury.
More News
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Burned by Flames•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Surprise starter Sunday•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Can't handle Knights•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Starting in Sin City•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Best start in long time•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.