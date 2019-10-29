Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Roughed up by Canucks
Montembeault allowed five goals on 30 shots in a 7-2 loss to the Canucks on Monday.
Montembeault was pulled after three goals in the opening 6:18 of the first period, but returned to start the second period in place of Sergei Bobrovsky. The backup goalie has appeared four times this season, allowing 10 goals and posting a 1-1-1 record. Neither of the Panthers' goalies have been particularly strong in the opening month of 2019-20, but expect Montembeault to ride the pine for Wednesday's game in Colorado.
