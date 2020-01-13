The Panthers reassigned Montembeault to AHL Springfield on Monday, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Montembeault backed up Chris Driedger during Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs since Sergei Bobrovsky (upper body) sat out. However, Bobrovsky is fine moving forward, so Montembeault will be shipped back to bus league, where he has posted a .916 save percentage and 4-4-1 record this year .