Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Sent back to minors
The Panthers reassigned Montembeault to AHL Springfield on Monday, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Montembeault backed up Chris Driedger during Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs since Sergei Bobrovsky (upper body) sat out. However, Bobrovsky is fine moving forward, so Montembeault will be shipped back to bus league, where he has posted a .916 save percentage and 4-4-1 record this year .
More News
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Brought up to big club•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Shifted to minors•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Sliced by Sabres•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Back in net•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Picks up win in relief•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Shaky in shootout win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.