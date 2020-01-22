The Panthers reassigned Montembeault to AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

Montembeault was brought up to the big club due to injuries in the Panthers' crease. He only made one relief appearance and recorded a win, but he wasn't afforded his first start since Nov. 24. Montembeault may be recalled again after the All-Star break if Chris Driedger (groin) isn't healthy in time; otherwise, the 23-year-old will continue to fine-tune his craft in the minors.