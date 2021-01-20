Montembeault was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.
With a healthy Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger occupying the top two spots on Florida's goaltending depth chart, the team wants the 24-year-old Montembeault to get reps at the AHL level. Philippe Desrosiers remains on the taxi squad as the emergency third goaltender.
More News
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Practicing Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Unavailable to start camp•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Pens one-year deal•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Returns to AHL•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Burned by Flames•