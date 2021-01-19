The Panthers assigned Montembeault to their taxi squad on Tuesday.
Sergei Bobrovsky (undisclosed) is set to make his season debut Tuesday, so Florida is no longer in need of Montembeault's services as a backup. The 24-year-old will, however, continue to be the first person the Panthers turn to when in need of an extra netminder throughout the campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Practicing Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Unavailable to start camp•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Pens one-year deal•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Returns to AHL•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Burned by Flames•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Surprise starter Sunday•