Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Shaky in shootout win
Montembeault made 26 saves in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Rangers.
Florida's No. 2 netminder let in a couple of soft goals early, but he came up with some big stops late and turned aside two of three shootout attempts to earn his second win of the season. Montembeault has only seen action in five games so far working behind Sergei Bobrovsky, posting a 3.23 GAA and .892 save percentage.
