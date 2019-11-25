The Panthers sent Montembeault to AHL Springfield on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Montembeault is coming off a rough start in which he surrendered five goals on 26 shots in a loss to Buffalo. The Panthers have a light schedule the next two weeks -- just five games -- so the move could be to give the netminder some starts and gain confidence back in the minors. In any event, recent call up Chris Driedger will assume back up duties behind Sergei Bobrovsky for the time being.