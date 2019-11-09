Montembeault is in line to start between the pipes in Sunday's road matchup with the Rangers, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Montembeault struggled in his last start Oct. 28 against the Canucks, surrendering five goals on 30 shots en route to an ugly 7-2 loss. The 23-year-old netminder will try to bounce back in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's 4-4-1 at home this year.