Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Slated to start Sunday
Montembeault is in line to start between the pipes in Sunday's road matchup with the Rangers, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Montembeault struggled in his last start Oct. 28 against the Canucks, surrendering five goals on 30 shots en route to an ugly 7-2 loss. The 23-year-old netminder will try to bounce back in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's 4-4-1 at home this year.
More News
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Roughed up by Canucks•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Slated to start against Canucks•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Logs first win of season•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Gets nod in Nashville•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Stops 26 in first start of season•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Defending cage Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.