Montembeault allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Sabres on Sunday.

The 23-year old netminder got off to a shaky start in this one, giving up a pair of goals on five shots in the first period. Ultimately, Montembeault and the Panthers simply were no match for the Sabres on Sunday. His record falls to 3-2-1 on the year, with Montembeault owning 3.31 GAA and .888 save percentage across seven appearances in 2019-20.