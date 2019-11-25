Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Sliced by Sabres
Montembeault allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Sabres on Sunday.
The 23-year old netminder got off to a shaky start in this one, giving up a pair of goals on five shots in the first period. Ultimately, Montembeault and the Panthers simply were no match for the Sabres on Sunday. His record falls to 3-2-1 on the year, with Montembeault owning 3.31 GAA and .888 save percentage across seven appearances in 2019-20.
