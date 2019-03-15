Montembeault stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

The rookie goalie has now won three straight games after beginning his career with an overtime loss to the Hurricanes on March 2. Montembeault owns a 2.24 GAA and a .911 save percentage in his short career. He will likely draw the start versus one of the Pacific's cellar-dwellers over the weekend, either against the Kings on Saturday or the Ducks on Sunday.