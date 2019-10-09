Montembeault replaced Sergei Bobrovsky to begin the second period in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes, stopping 19 of 20 shots.

The 22-year-old's first action of the season didn't come under ideal circumstances, as the Panthers were down 4-0 when Montembeault entered the game, but he gave a good effort and at least gave his club a chance to try and come back. If Bobrovsky remains in a funk, Montembeault could get more starts than expected in the early going, but he is firmly in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.