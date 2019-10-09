Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Solid in relief
Montembeault replaced Sergei Bobrovsky to begin the second period in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes, stopping 19 of 20 shots.
The 22-year-old's first action of the season didn't come under ideal circumstances, as the Panthers were down 4-0 when Montembeault entered the game, but he gave a good effort and at least gave his club a chance to try and come back. If Bobrovsky remains in a funk, Montembeault could get more starts than expected in the early going, but he is firmly in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.
More News
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Starting Saturday•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Agrees to qualifying offer•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Moved to minors•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Goes out with big bang•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.