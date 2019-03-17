Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Starting in Anaheim
Montembeault will draw the start against the Ducks on Sunday, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
The rookie netminder has enjoyed a strong start to his NHL career, going 4-0-1 in his first five appearances. Sunday will be his fifth straight start as the Panthers look to get him more experience at the top level. Montembeault is quickly gaining fantasy value, especially in dynasty or keeper formats.
