Montembeault will guard the goal during Saturday's road game versus the Golden Knights, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Montembeault was pretty sharp in his last start last Saturday against the Oilers, turning aside 25 of 27 shots, but he ultimately suffered his fourth loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to get back in the win column in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Vegas team that's won four straight games.