Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Starting Saturday
Montembeault will start and play the entire game Saturday against Dallas, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Montembeault played well in his last preseason appearance Thursday against Montreal, turning aside 42 of 46 shots. The 22-year-old rookie is locked in as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Agrees to qualifying offer•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Moved to minors•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Goes out with big bang•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Will make final start Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.