Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Stops 26 in first start of season
Montembeault stopped 26 of 28 shots Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.
The 22-year-old had made just one relief appearance in 2019-20 before receiving the starting nod Saturday and responded with a good showing. He had stopped 19 of 20 shots in his relief outing on Tuesday and has a .950 save percentage in his first two appearances. Sergei Bobrovsky has a firm grip on Florida's starting job so Montembeault doesn't figure to receive a ton of starts barring an injury to Bobrovsky.
