Montembeault surrendered three goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim.

Montembeault was solid up until he gave up the eventual game-winning goal to Jakob Silfverberg with less than five minutes left in the third period. It's been a solid start to the 22-year-old's career, accumulating a 4-1-0 record to go along with a 2.49 GAA and .900 save percentage this campaign.