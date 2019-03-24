Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Suffers mauling by Bruins
Montembault made 32 saves in a 7-3- loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He allowed six goals.
The young man has now lost three straight after winning four consecutive games. Montembeault allowed eight goals in the four wins and 12 in the subsequent losses. He's a tough activation right now.
