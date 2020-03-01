Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Surprise starter Sunday
Montembeault will start in the home net Sunday versus the Flames, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Sergei Bobrovsky was expected to start in net, but Montembeault ended up leading the team out for the first period. Montembeault has a 1-2-0 record and an .893 save percentage in February.
