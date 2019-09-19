Montembeault will start in Thursday's exhibition matchup with Montreal, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

In 11 appearances last season, Montembeault went 4-3-2 while posting a 3.05 GAA and .894 save percentage. He figures to see a depth/rotational role behind Sergei Bobrovsky, who signed a seven-year deal with Florida in the offseason.