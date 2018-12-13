Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Trying to find way at AHL level
Montembeault stopped 41 of 42 shots in AHL Springfield's 2-1 shootout loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.
The former third-round pick (2015) was brilliant in regulation and overtime before allowing a goal on all three attempts he faced in the skills competition. While his overall record this season is an impressive 9-3-2, Montembeault's underlying numbers are a bit more concerning. His GAA is just 2.81 and his save percentage is .913. Both numbers are significant improvements from his first AHL campaign in which he struggled massively, but Montembeault's ceiling remains that of a likely long-term backup goaltender at the NHL level.
