Montembeault was deemed unable to participate in Monday's practice, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Fellow goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (undisclosed) also received this designation. There's no indication that either netminder is dealing with a serious injury. The Panthers likely will provide a more detailed update if Montembeault's absence extends more than a few days.
