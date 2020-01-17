Montembeault stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Kings, picking up the win in relief of Chris Driedger (lower body).

Driedger exited halfway through the first period, and with Sergei Bobrovsky (upper body) also unavailable, Montembeault stepped in and got the job done. Florida spotted him a 4-0 lead, and Montembeault did just enough to keep a furious Kings comeback attempt one goal short. If neither alternative is ready to go by Saturday's game in Detroit, Montembeault would likely get the call against the league's least threatening offense.