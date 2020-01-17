Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Victorious in relief
Montembeault stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Kings, picking up the win in relief of Chris Driedger (lower body).
Driedger exited halfway through the first period, and with Sergei Bobrovsky (upper body) also unavailable, Montembeault stepped in and got the job done. Florida spotted him a 4-0 lead, and Montembeault did just enough to keep a furious Kings comeback attempt one goal short. If neither alternative is ready to go by Saturday's game in Detroit, Montembeault would likely get the call against the league's least threatening offense.
More News
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Recalled from minors•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Sent back to minors•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Brought up to big club•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Shifted to minors•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Sliced by Sabres•
-
Panthers' Samuel Montembeault: Back in net•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.