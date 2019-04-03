Montembeault will post up between the pipes for Thursday's home game against the Islanders, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

This will mark Montembeault's first appearance since March. 26, when the rookie let in three goals on 18 shots after replacing James Reimer in a 6-1 loss to the Canadiens. Monty is 4-3-1 with a 3.30 GAA and .882 save percentage through his first 10 NHL contests. Next up is a stiff test against a playoff-bound Islanders club that boasts an impressive road record of 22-14-3.