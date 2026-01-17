Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Earns first NHL point
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vilmanis logged an assist and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 9-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Vilmanis got on the scoresheet by assisting Uvis Balinskis' goal in the second period. This was Vilmanis' first NHL point, and he's added three shots on net, four hits and a minus-2 rating over three contests. The 21-year-old winger is likely to get a look in a middle-six role until one of Brad Marchand (undisclosed) or Matthew Tkachuk (groin) returns to the lineup.
