Vilmanis scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

The 22-year-old rookie put together the best performance of his young career while skating on the second line with veterans Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe. Vilmanis opened the scoring early in the first period by tapping home a slick feed from Reinhart, and his third-period GWG came when he pounced on a loose puck in the Chicago zone and beat Spencer Knight high blocker side from the faceoff dot. Vilmanis had just four goals and eight points in his first 33 career NHL games, but as long as he's filling a prime spot in the lineup at even strength, he could have some fantasy intrigue in deeper formats.