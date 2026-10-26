Vilmanis scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Vilmanis was scratched Thursday versus the Penguins amid a slow start to the campaign. That may end up serving as his wake-up call -- he scored Sunday while playing on the second line at even strength. Vilmanis has two points, 15 shots, 32 hits and a minus-2 rating over 11 appearances. If he can get his offense on track, the 22-year-old winger has fantasy potential as a power forward, though it'll be a couple of years before he's close to his peak.