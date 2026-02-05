Vilmanis (upper body) is set to play Thursday versus Tampa Bay, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Vilmanis exited Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over Boston, but it seems he won't miss a full game due to the injury. He has two goals, four points, four PIM and 27 hits in 13 appearances while averaging 10:07 of ice time this season. Vilmanis is projected to serve on the fourth line against the Lightning.