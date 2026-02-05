Vilmanis (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Bruins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Vilmanis was hurt in the first period. The 22-year-old can be considered day-to-day for now. The Panthers play again Thursday versus the Lightning, and Vilmanis is on Latvia's Olympic roster. It's not clear if this injury will impact his participation for the Olympics.