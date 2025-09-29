Vilmanis (undisclosed) will suit up in Monday's preseason clash with the Hurricanes, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Vilmanis will be hard-pressed to make the Opening Night roster for the Panthers, even with the number of major injuries the club is dealing with. Still, if the 21-year-old winger can step up his offensive productivity in the minors this year, he could earn a call-up at some point and make his NHL debut.