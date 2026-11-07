Vilmanis (undisclosed) is poised to miss some games after getting hurt in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Washington, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Vilmanis will be evaluated ahead of Sunday's matchup against Boston, but the Panthers may need to wait until they return to Florida to know more about his status. That could rule him out for the final two games of the road trip, which ends in Columbus on Tuesday. If Anton Lundell (undisclosed) and Vilmanis are out against the Bruins on Sunday, Radko Gudas could dress as a seventh defenseman, or the Panthers may bring up a forward from the minors.