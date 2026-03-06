Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Loaned to AHL affiliate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vilmanis was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday.
Vilmanis has three goals, two assists, 15 shots on net, five blocked shots and 39 hits across 19 NHL appearances this season. He also has eight goals and 19 points in 31 AHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Puts away goal in loss•
-
Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Good to play Thursday•
-
Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Hurt in Wednesday's contest•
-
Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Three points, 10 hits in last four•
-
Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Nets first NHL goal•
-
Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Earns first NHL point•