Vilmanis scored twice on four shots in AHL Charlotte's 5-3 win over Springfield on Saturday.

Vilmanis lasted around the Panthers' camp for a while, but he fell short of the Opening Night roster. The 21-year-old winger is in the second season of his three-year, entry-level contract and has yet to make his NHL debut. He's produced two goals and five points over eight games with the Checkers so far, so a call-up to the Panthers is unlikely in the near term.