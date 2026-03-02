Vilmanis scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Vilmanis snapped a four-game slump with the tally. The 22-year-old is getting by with limited ice time in a fourth-line role, so he shouldn't be expected to generate a lot of offense. He has three goals, two assists, 13 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-1 rating over 17 outings this season.