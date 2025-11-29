Vilmanis scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Charlotte's 5-1 win over Toronto on Friday.

Vilmanis ended a seven-game goal drought, a span in which he had just two assists. The Latvian forward is still working on his consistency in his second AHL campaign, but with 10 points and a plus-10 rating over 16 appearances, he's taken a clear step forward. He was limited to nine goals and 27 points in 61 regular-season outings in 2024-25.