Vilmanis, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury, hit the ice Tuesday in a non-contact sweater, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Vilmanis is a long shot to make the Opening Night roster, even if he does get the all-clear soon. With AHL Charlotte last year, the 21-year-old winger notched nine goals and 18 helpers in 61 regular-season tilts before adding another seven points in 11 postseason outings.