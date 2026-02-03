Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Three points, 10 hits in last four
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vilmanis scored a goal Monday in a 5-3 loss to Florida. He had three hits.
Vilmanis has quietly put up three points, including two goals, in his last four games. He has 10 hits in that span. Vilmanis may help lift the bottom of your roster ever so slightly, and at this point, you need every point you can get.
