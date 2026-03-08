Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Two goals in AHL return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vilmanis scored twice in AHL Charlotte's 5-4 overtime win over Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
Vilmanis was back in the AHL after two months with the Panthers. He showed up well with five points over 19 outings in a limited bottom-six role. For Charlotte this season, he's earned 10 goals and 21 points through 32 appearances. He'll likely close out 2025-26 in the AHL before competing for an NHL role in training camp in the fall.
