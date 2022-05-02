Kinnunen agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Monday.

Kinnunen is coming off his second full professional season playing in his native Finland for Tappara. Selected by the Panthers in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old blueliner should be expected to make the jump to North America next year but will likely spend the bulk of his time playing in the minors. Still, given his offensive upside, he generated 23 points in 54 games this year, Kinnunen should be on the radar for fantasy players in deeper dynasty formats even if he likely won't have an immediate impact.