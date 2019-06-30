Panthers' Scott Darling: Swapped to Sunshine State
Darling was traded to the Panthers with a 2020 sixth-round pick in exchange for James Reimer on Sunday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Darling was already looking at a potential buyout negotiation with the Hurricanes, and is expected to face the same process with the Panthers. This past season, the 30-year-old netminder was demoted to the minors before ultimately deciding to step away from the game entirely in an attempt to regroup mentally. Pending buyout negotiations with Darling, the Panthers will be without a netminder on the NHL roster after Roberto Luongo chose to retire this offseason.
